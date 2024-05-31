Netizens react to rising AED-PHP exchange rates

The exchange rate between the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) and the Philippine Peso (PHP) has increased over the past few days, nearly reaching AED 16. This trend prompted The Filipino Times to create a “Tanong ng Bayan” post on May 29, 2024, asking readers and followers whether they believe the rate will reach AED 16 or decrease.

According to the poll, more netizens believe the dirham-to-peso exchange rate will reach AED 16. As of this writing, 116 reacted with a like button, indicating their anticipation that the rate will decrease. In contrast, 214 reacted with a heart button, indicating their expectation that the rate would reach AED 16.

A lot of TFT readers also expressed different opinions and reactions over this, here’s what we gathered so far:

MORE NETIZENS WANT THE EXCHANGE RATE TO RISE

More netizens expressed their anticipation that the AED-PHP exchange rate would increase in the following month, with one netizen sharing her anticipation that the rate will finally reach AED16.

Others also positively remarked their anticipation saying “tataas pa yan,” pertaining that they think it will go higher.

Another netizen also expressed that the exchange rate will reach an all time high of AED17.

NETIZENS THINK THAT THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR OFWS

According to some TFT readers, the increasing exchange rate is actually in favor of OFWs, especially in terms of remittances. One TFT reader shared that when she arrived as an OFW in the UAE, the exchange rate was still 11 and expressed excitement that now it is approaching 16.

Another TFT reader said that the last time she sent a remittance, the exchange rate was already at AED15.80.

This increase prompted more OFWs to send remittances while the exchange rates are still high. Here are also some of the comments we gathered from one of The Filipino Times’ daily post of the AED-PHP exchange rate where TFT readers tagged their friends, family, or relatives inviting them to send remittances:

Another reader jokingly remarked that it’s a great time to send remittances, however, they still don’t have the money to be sent is nonexistent yet.

How about you? Do you think the exchange rate will still rise? Share your thoughts with us at The Filipino Times!