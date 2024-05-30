Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipino girl group BINI makes it to Teen Vogue

This Filipino girl group has been making names around the globe and you’ve probably heard about them—you might even be humming to Pantropiko or dancing along to Salamin, Salamin right now. Yes, you’ve read that right!

BINI, an eight-member P-pop group in the Philippines, has made it globally with Teen Vogue recognizing them as one of the “12 Girl Groups to Watch in 2024.” But that’s not all, their dance steps have also been making rounds on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Let’s take a closer look at how Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, collectively known as BINI, captured the hearts of netizens around the globe.

BINI gets recognized on Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue, an international publication, has named BINI one of the 12 Girl Groups to Watch in 2024 alongside South Korea’s Baby Monster, Japan’s ATARASHII GAKKO!, and British trio FLO.

As per the report, the influence of the group remains strong, as “Pantropiko” leads Billboard’s Philippines Songs chart, closely followed by “Salamin, Salamin”.

BINI’s dance moves goes viral 

If you’re a person who is always on the internet, you’ve probably passed by someone dancing to Pantropiko or Salamin, Salamin. But what if I tell you that the catchy dance steps have already reached non-Filipinos? Other nationalities are now joining in the dance challenge, making BINI’s top hits a viral track on social media platforms. Here are a few:

American singer and actor MAX also in a collaborated with BINI for a short dance video of Salamin, Salamin on Tiktok.

@bini_ph #BINI : It’s you, loving and dancin’ “Salamin, Salamin” is so easy to do! Yeah, it’s easy, baby!🎤🎶 Easy-han lang natin mga bes! Gawing MAX magical ang gabi by dancing along to our #BINI_SalaminSalaminDC collab with “Stupid In Love” singer-songwriter, @MAX! 🪞✨ #BINI_MAYsayangTaginit ♬ Salamin, Salamin – BINI

Lastly, here’s a video of a fellow Filipino in Dubai who did a cover of Pantropiko with Burj Khalifa at the back.

@rab_414 joining the trend! 🤍 @BINI PH #fyp #foryou #pantropiko #pantropikochallenge #biniph #bini ♬ Pantropiko – BINI

This milestone marks a promising beginning for the “Nation’s Girl Group” in the Philippines in entering the global market and garner fans not just from the Philippines but also around the world.

