Celebrate Talent, Unity, and Diversity at Kalayaan 2024

Kalayaan 2024, the grandest Philippine Independence Day celebration powered by Infinite Communities, Emirates Philippines, and The Filipino Channel (TFC), is set to commence on June 9, 2024, at the Saeed Hall 1 in Dubai World Trade Centre, with the tagline “Celebrating Talent, Unity, and Diversity.” This event will feature a variety of activities, including cultural presentations, interactive booths, a concert, and much more. There are numerous exciting experiences to look forward to at Kalayaan 2024!

The celebration will kick off with a vibrant Community Parade, featuring thousands of participants from diverse backgrounds, companies, organizations, and communities, all showcasing their solidarity. There will also be a Pangkabuhayan Corner offering responsible investment options tailored for overseas Filipinos who are interested in business and investment. Gaming enthusiasts would also not want to miss the Mobile Legends Competition, hosted by Moonton, a leading international gaming company, adding an exciting dimension to the event.

Of course, Filipino families can also benefit from the Learning Zones, where leading Philippine schools and training institutes will offer guidance and support.

But wait, there’s more! One of the highlights of the Kalayaan 2024 is the live performance of celebrities such as Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Jerome Ponce, and Krissha Viaje.

Moreover, there will also be performances from various Filipino communities and schools across the Emirates, along with leading Filipino talent and cosplay performers in the UAE.

Kalayaan, produced by Dubai-based Infinite Communities Marketing Management, is co-presented for the third consecutive year by The Filipino Channel and Emirates Loves Philippines of the Love Company.