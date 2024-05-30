Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Celebrate Talent, Unity, and Diversity at Kalayaan 2024

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

Kalayaan 2024, the grandest Philippine Independence Day celebration powered by Infinite Communities, Emirates Philippines, and The Filipino Channel (TFC), is set to commence on June 9, 2024, at the Saeed Hall 1 in Dubai World Trade Centre, with the tagline “Celebrating Talent, Unity, and Diversity.” This event will feature a variety of activities, including cultural presentations, interactive booths, a concert, and much more. There are numerous exciting experiences to look forward to at Kalayaan 2024!

The celebration will kick off with a vibrant Community Parade, featuring thousands of participants from diverse backgrounds, companies, organizations, and communities, all showcasing their solidarity. There will also be a Pangkabuhayan Corner offering responsible investment options tailored for overseas Filipinos who are interested in business and investment. Gaming enthusiasts would also not want to miss the Mobile Legends Competition, hosted by Moonton, a leading international gaming company, adding an exciting dimension to the event.

Of course, Filipino families can also benefit from the Learning Zones, where leading Philippine schools and training institutes will offer guidance and support. 

But wait, there’s more! One of the highlights of the Kalayaan 2024 is the live performance of celebrities such as Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Jerome Ponce, and Krissha Viaje.

Moreover, there will also be performances from various Filipino communities and schools across the Emirates, along with leading Filipino talent and cosplay performers in the UAE. 

Kalayaan, produced by Dubai-based Infinite Communities Marketing Management, is co-presented for the third consecutive year by The Filipino Channel and Emirates Loves Philippines of the Love Company.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

uae city

UAE ranks among top 3 hardest-working nations globally

7 hours ago
BINI

Filipino girl group BINI makes it to Teen Vogue

8 hours ago
dmw japanese consultation

DMW, stakeholders collaborate to enhance skills of OFWs in Japan

8 hours ago
risa hontiveros and alice guo

Hontiveros releases document on possible mother of Alice Guo

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button