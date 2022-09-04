EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘I can rely on myself’: Janella Salvador now a single mom

‘Darna’ actress Janella Salvador hinted that she and actor Markus Paterson have broken up, after an interview where she tackled the idea of raising her son Jude on her own

Janella herself disclosed the information in her interview with presenter Bernadette Sembrano, which was posted on her YouTube page on September 3.

The actress discussed how she can identify with the character Regina Vanguardia, Valentina’s alter ego in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

“Relate ako kasi si Regina ‘pag meron siyang ipinaglalaban, as long as alam niyang nasa tama siya ilalaban niya talaga. Gano’n ako as a person as long as wala akong natatapakan, kasi I like learning. I like challenging myself,” said Janella.

When Bernadette asked Janella what her most recent accomplishment had been in real life, Janella replied that she had been struggling with becoming Jude’s mother.

“Being a single mom — talagang nilalaban ko ‘yon. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya. As much as I love the people around me who are always there to help me, I always want to know na kaya kong gawin. I can rely on myself na hindi ko kailangang humingi ng tulong sa iba,” she added.

