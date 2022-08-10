Sheikh Hamdan goes unrecognised while riding London Underground train

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, shared snaps of him on his Instagram account where he can be seen standing in the centre of the busy Tube carriage of the London Underground.

His close friend Badr Ateej was with him in the photos.

“We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” read the caption.

The passengers in the train appears to not recognize Sheikh Hamdan.

He is spending his summer in the UK and has been sharing photos of his trip with his 14.5 million Instagram followers.

Previously, Ahmad Jaber Al Harbi, a friend and regular travel companion of the Crown Prince, shared a video of the Crown Prince being recognized by Dubai residents in London.

Sheikh Hamdan has also shared photos of him in his F3 stables in the UK. One photo shows the Shiekh introducing his twins to his horses.

Sheikh Hamdan is not the only royalty spotted by the public in London.

Yesterday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has been photographed shopping in London department store Selfridges.