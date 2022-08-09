EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

No more Escudero? Heart Evangelista sparks rumors after change in IG name

Kapuso actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista has triggered speculations on her relationship status after she changed her Instagram handle.

Heart now uses her name Heart Evangelista and removed the surname of her husband Senator Chiz Escudero.

However, some of her fans were quick to dismiss the rumor because Heart still uses the term wife in her profile description.

Heart has yet to address the speculations. She recently shared some quotes and songs on her Instagram stories but it’s uncertain if she is hinting anything on her marital status.

Heart and Chiz were last spotted during the GMA gala night.

Heart and Chiz Escudero tied the know in 2015. They were expecting their first child in 2018 but the actress had a miscarriage.

