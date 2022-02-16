Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero mark 7th anniversary

Celebrity couple Heart Evangelista and Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero marked their 7th anniversary by celebrating it at Balesin resort on February 15.

The island was also the location where the two tied the knot back in 2015.

“Happy anniversary to the best husband anyone could ask for. Whenever I tell people that I don’t think I’ll be able to find anyone like you, I mean it with all my heart. You’re the only one for me, my best friend and my one true love,” Heart said in a series of Instagram posts.

“Thank you for all the wisdom you have taught me, for being a good father, and a great partner to me. I thank God for you and the way you hold my hand in every step of the way,” she added.

The Kapuso actress also assured Chiz that she will always be on his side.

“Cheers to 7 years and a lifetime more of our story!,” she said.

Heart also celebrated her birthday on February 14th.