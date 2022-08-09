Cinema screen of the size of two tennis courts ready for launch in Dubai

Dubai Holding Entertainment’s Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall is set to unveil a giant cinema screen equivalent to the size of two tennis courts in Dubai.

The largest movie screen ever in the Middle East is launched by Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, a subsidiary of Dubai Entertainment Holding, and this would be a 423 sq m screen that is twice the size of a tennis court “for a jaw-dropping cinematic treat never seen before in the Middle East.”

Located in the Dubai Hills Mall, which is managed by Emaar Holdings Entertainment, the site is set to welcome its guests from August 31.

This is a new benchmark in entertainment in Dubai with 382 premium reclining seats across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes.

Fernando Irua, CEO of Dubai Entertainment Holding, said the new complex of 15 cinemas at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall will define a new cinema experience for the audience in Dubai.

Roxy Xtreme sets a new benchmark for cinemas in Dubai and the wider region as the huge “screen provides an unforgettable experience for all types of movie lovers.” and this would enable delivery of the most stunning visual effects in the latest Hollywood films in an unprecedented way on “the largest cinema screen in the Middle East.”

There will be also three private VIP suites which is the the first of kind in the world of cinema that will give above the amphitheater an amazing view of the screen with the greatest degree of privacy and comfort.