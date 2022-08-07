EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Filipino 4-year-old boy catches Sheikh Hamdan’s attention with Bee Gee’s song

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared on his instagram reel a viral video of a four-year-old Filipino boy singing Bee Gee’s ‘How Deep is your love’ on Saturday, August 6.

The talented child who caught Sheikh Hamdan’s attention is Kael Gabriel S. Lim from Metro Manila, Philippines.

 

“We couldn’t believe it”

Manel Carla Lim, Kael’s mother said in an interview with The Filipino Times that she could not believe that her son’s video would catch the attention of a royalty.

“We were really shocked! Absolute shock. We couldn’t believe it. How did it end up reaching the Crown Prince’s reels. Upon seeing it I woke up my husband in the US immediately and told our families. They were all ecstatic upon hearing it,” said Manel in an online interview with TFT.

Kael’s dad is from from Illinois but goes home in the Philippines every year for a few months. His dad brought home his recording equipment so Kael and his mom were able to make a DIY studio in their home.

kael 4yrs old
Photo of Kael with his mom and dad, courtesy of: Manel Lim

According to Manel, Kael started singing when he was two years old.

“Whenever we’re listening to a song we noticed that he can hum it easily, sing a few lines after a few minutes, then can memorize a song after a day or two. We have uploaded one video where he was singing Rain Rain Go Away when he was 2 years old,” said Manel Carla.

‘Proud Parents’

Being featured in the Crown Prince’s reel made Manel and her husband excited for what’s in store for Kael in the future.

“Proud is an understatement. My husband and I were teary eyed. How can our video reach the royalty and it is such an honor. Of course we are really excited for what the future has to offer. There was one time in class when they were asked to draw what they want to be when they grow up and our son drew that he wants to be a singer. We are hoping too, that we can go to that road,” shared Manel.

Manel advise other parents to be keen in seeing their children’s potential and support them in what they love to do.

“Observe your child, know what they enjoy doing, and try doing it as a family. A lot of things are gonna surprise us on what our children can do. And as parents, let’s support our children 100% so they can reach their goals,” said Manel.

Sheikh Hamdan often posts stories featuring photos and videos of people who catch his attention. Last July, he reposted a viral video of a delivery driver clearing heavy concrete blocks from a junction in Al Quoz, Dubai.

