Cherie Gil bravely fought rare form of endometrial cancer – family

The family of the late veteran actress Cherie Gil has issued their official statement on the death of the actress last Friday, August 5.

“Our family would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to all those who expressed their concern for Cherie during this difficult time,” Gil’s family stated.

Gil passed away in her sleep at 4:48AM after her brave battle with rare form of cancer.

“Cherie was diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer in October of last year after deciding to relocate to New York City to be closer to her children. She then underwent treatment at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York,” the family said.

Gil requested to make her diagnosis private and her family supported her decision all throughout.

“Cherie fought bravely against her illness, with grace and strength. Despite her struggles, she always managed to exude courage and never lost her trademark sass, wit and infectious humor, or her larger-than-life personality. She spent her last days surrounded by family and loved ones,” the family said.

“While we are deeply saddened by our loss and still mourning her passing, we are incredibly moved by the outpouring of love and support for her and our family; evidence of just how many lives Cherie touched,” they added.