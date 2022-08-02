EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Proof of Husband’: Zia Quizon posts husband’s photo

Zia Quizon revealed her husband’s face for the first time.

This came days after she confirmed marriage by showing their wedding rings.

“Proof of husband. (Now if you will please excuse us— that’s enough internet for a while),” the singer said. She showed a photo of them together, via her Instagram page.

RELATED STORY: ‘Proof of wife’: Singer Zia Quizon shares wedding ring photos

Quizon expressed gratitude to those who were part of their journey as a couple.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of our — and all — love. See you around, Mr. and Mrs. Rahul (apparently),” she said.

 

