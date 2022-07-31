‘Proof of wife’: Singer Zia Quizon shares wedding ring photos

Singer Zia Quizon has shared some photos taken during her wedding which confirmed that she was now married.

“Proof of wife (for all Marites [pl.] ‘concerned’),” the singer said as she shared photos of wearing wedding rings on Instagram last Thursday, July 28.

Quizon also gave a glimpse of herself wearing a white dress for what appears to be her wedding day and the post read, “proof of wife.”

“I could never thank you enough. Especially to my in-laws, who made all of this possible and to whom I am eternally and inexpressibly grateful. And to my Mama, for always being by my side. And Tito Conrad—now, our Godfather—for always being on her’s,” she said.

Quizon received congratulatory greetings from singer Vina Morales and TV host-radio presenter Amy Perez, among others.

Singer Zsa Zsa Padilla, Quizon’s mother, earlier flew to Serbia to be with Quizon on her “special day.”