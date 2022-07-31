‘Idol Philippines’ contestant Lecelle Trinidad lies to about joining audition

An ‘Idol Philippines’ contestant has lied to her mother about joining the audition, telling her instead that she was going to attend a seminar.

During Saturday’s episode of the singing contest, Lecelle Trinidad said that no one in her family had the knowledge that she would audition for the talent competition.

Trinidad said she decided not to inform them. She said that her family members would not be disappointed if she fails to progress in the competition.

“Hinatid po ako sa hotel. Sinabi ko magse-seminar po ako,” she said.

Trinidad sang December Avenue’s song “Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-ibig.”

Host Robi Domingo called the contestant’s mother over the phone.

Trinidad proudly showed to her mother the ticket that she got from the audition.