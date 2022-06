“Idol Philippines” winner Zephanie Dimaranan graduated from senior high school and took to Instagram to share her achievement.

Showing off two medals she received in the ceremony, Dimaranan finished secondary school at Liceo De Sto Tomas De Aquinas in Laguna.

“Onto the next chapter,” she said on which fellow “Idol Philippines” competitors Miguel Odron, Lance Busa, and Enzo Almario, congratulated her.

Dimaranan rose to fame in July 2019 after winning “Idol Philippines.”