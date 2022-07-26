Pia Wurtzbach prepares for upcoming marathon

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach said that she has been training for her first race ever the New York City Marathon.

In an Instagram post, Pia said that she has been training for her first race since February.

Pia said that she was never serious about running and couldn’t even stand doing any sort of cardio then.

Pia said that she “looked at runners with a lot of respect.”

The beauty queen added that something motivated her when she tested positive for COVID-19 during the new year.

“I was just sick and tired of being sick and tired. I felt like, ‘Okay Pia if you don’t do it now, you’ll never do it,’” she said.

“So I took the chance! I joined the registration made a donation and waited… and I got in! It didn’t take me [three] tries this time! Yay! My ticket to my first ever marathon,” she added.

Pia said that her training improved her health a lot.

“I feel better. I sleep better. I manage stress better,” she said.

“And it feels so good to actually feel and see progress. Today, my weekend runs go for 18km when a few months ago I even finish 3k without hating everything. What I’m trying to say is—it’s all possible,” she added.

Pia said that she is in Italy but still continuing her training for the marathon.