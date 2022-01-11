“Sana di nyo maranasan to”: Pia Wurtzbach responds to netizen who said she ‘deserved’ to contract COVID-19

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has lashed out at a netizen for commenting that she deserved the virus.

Pia said she already deleted the comment in her post, but couldn’t believe some people were happy that others tested positive for the virus.

“I deleted it already pero may nag comment pa na I deserved this cos I travel? And that I had it coming? Kilabutan sana kayo sa mga sinasabi nyo. Iba na talaga mundo ngayon. Sana di nyo maranasan to,” she wrote.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach registers in Abu Dhabi to vote for 2022 elections

Pia tested positive for COVID-19 in London, where she’s on vacation with her family and the German-Filipino beauty queen is now recovering.

She also thanked those who prayed for her recovery. (AW)