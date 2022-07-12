KC Concepcion attends beauty queen sister Cloie’s wedding in Sweden

Actress KC Concepcion attended the wedding of her half-sister, beauty queen Cloie Syquia Skarne, in Sweden and flew there to attend the marriage.

KC turned to social media on Monday night to congratulate her sister as she uploaded snaps from Cloie’s special ceremony which was held at the Djursholms chapel in Stockholm.

On her Instagram page, KC was seen at the wedding reception together with Cloie and her now-husband Fredrik Hill, who is a structural engineer. They got engaged in September 2020.

“In Sweden for my sister’s wedding. GRATTIS (Congratulations) [Cloie and Fredrik] from my family to yours,” she said.

Concepcion also thanked Syquia and her husband Filip Skarne for welcoming her “like family” during the weekend.

Cloie and KC are both daughters of actor Gabby Concepcion. Skarne’s mother is model Jenny Syquia, which KC’s mom is actress-singer Sharon Cuneta.

Their other well-known half sister is singer Garie Concepcion, the veteran actor’s daughter with businesswoman Grace Ibuna. Gabby and Syquia had married in 1993 and welcomed Cloie in 1994.