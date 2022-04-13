EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in New York Film

KC Concepcion will be replacing former television host Toni Gonzaga in the upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Asian Persuasion’ in New York.

Gonzaga was initially announced to play the lead role for the film.

Concepcion will be playing opposite Filipino-American Hollywood actor Dante Basco. The lead will also include Kevin Kreider, Paolo Montalban, Scarlett Sher, Celia Au, Geneva Carr and Jax Bacani.

Gonzaga reportedly left the film citing conflict of schedule.

Concepcion is excited on her journey as she takes on the lead role for the film.

“Thank you for joining us on this new journey. Grateful to be part of this Asian-American project, with our amazing cast crew,” she said.

