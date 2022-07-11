Vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome apologises for baby-themed birthday photo shoot

Online content creator Donnalyn Bartolome, apologized for the sexy baby-themed birthday photo shoot for which she drew flak recently after posting on social media several photos of her acting like a toddler to celebrate her 28th birthday.

She said that it was an “honest mistake” on her part with some people deeming it “inappropriate” after the vlogger’s on her Instagram page last Saturday, July 9.

The photos, which are now deleted on her page, showed Bartolome with only a bib as her top, as well as her wearing a onesie while drinking from a milk bottle that some described as “problematic.” with netizens pointing out that said concept is “disturbing” and “enabling pedophilic culture.”

Bartolome said in a statement, “Almost a million people across [social media] platforms thought of it light and funny because they know my personality and didn’t look at it that way, hence our initial reaction to the idea was the same.”

“But upon reading other people’s perspectives, I completely agree. I feel terrible, sick to my stomach and had disturbing flashbacks I’d rather not say.”