Donnalyn Bartolome hits back at basher criticizing her luxury car purchase

Vlogger and singer Donnalyn Bartolome slammed a basher who claimed she had the galls to purchase a luxury vehicle while being neglectful of an elderly relative.

Bartolome recently posted an Instagram post sharing that she purchased her third “dream” high-end sports utility vehicle as an early birthday gift to herself on Thursday, June 24.

She said she bought the Php 8 million-worth vehicle without spending cash.

This earned the ire of a netizen who commented that Bartolome was “mayabang” or boastful for purchasing the luxury car while she was unable to help a certain elderly woman.

RELATED STORY: Donnalyn Bartolome unboxes stuff returned by ex; turns emotional on vlog

The vlogger responded warning the netizen to be cautious as he could face libel charges for maligning her.

“Minsan ko lang unahin ang sarili ko. Gusto ko ipost kasi may ituturo ‘tong magandang asal sa followers ko,” she said in a post.

Donnalyn explained that the lola that the netizen was referring to is a distant relative featured by a vlogger two years ago.

“For those confused, 2 years ago, a reckless YouTuber featured a distant relative, a lola, who I took care of and had my contact number to ask for help when she was struggling but chose to let an outsider use my name for attention so that her son talks to her again after her shortcomings,” she said in her post.

Donnalyn said she already forgave the two but it cost her reputation and mental health for a year.

“That’s not why I’m triggered though, it’s the fact that because of what she (the lola) and the youtuber did, her relationship with her son was permanently damaged,” the vlogger explained.

She lamented that she wasn’t able to fix it until the woman died.

READ ON: Jimmy Santos now a vlogger

In a separate post, Donnalyn said she waited for eight years to buy her dream car adding that she hasn’t neglected any member of her family.

“I posted my new car that I waited to have for 8 years and also to promote my new vlog kasi nagtatrabaho akong tao.. then this guy starts spreading fake news,” she said.

“Wala pa akong pinabayaan na mahal ko sa buong buhay ko,” she added.

Donnalyn said she wanted to sue the basher to serve as an example to viewers that they also have to be responsible.

“We have to know if it’s fake news or not, so pag fake news, don’t spread it. Be a responsible viewer,” she concluded. (RA)