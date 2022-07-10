Pokwang confirms split with bf Lee O’Brian

Actress Pokwang has confirmed that she and boyfriend Lee O’Brian have parted ways and decided to enter a co-parenting agreement for their daughter.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN’s Push, Pokwang said they separated last November 2021.

Netizens were quick to observe the split when Pokwang changed the name of their business venture.

“I’m okay, Mare. We’re okay. No third party involved and we’re both co-parenting kay Malia,” Pokwang said in a message to ABS-CBN.

“Maayos naming tinapos ang lahat. Hindi kami pait-paitan. Hahahaha,” she added.

Pokwang said that she has no problem if her ex-boyfriend continues to visit their daughter.

“In fact, welcome siya sa bahay. Every weekend ay magkakasama kami. Seven months of surviving and peace ‘ika nga,” she continued.

Pokwang also slammed her bashers who reacted negatively on her break up.

“Pakisabi sa mga bashers na nagsasabing karma ito—NO!!! Hahaha! Do not wish anything bad sa kapwa, yon ang karma. Babalik sa kanila yan. Nililinis lang ni God ang daraanan ko papunta sa tamang tao at sa mas maraming blessings na nakapila na. Salamat, mare. Love you,” she added.