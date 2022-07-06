EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Pauleen Luna asserts age gap with husband Vic Sotto ‘was never an issue’

Filipina actress Pauleen Luna got candid as she talked about her married life with television icon Vic Sotto saying their 34-year age gap ‘was never an issue’.

In an episode of Surprise Guest with Pia Arcangel, Pauleen told Pia “age gap was never an issue” between them and she has earlier said that Vic never made her feel anything less and always on her side to boost her confidence.

“[Kapag] kaming dalawa lang, wala talaga eh. Parang siya si Vic, ako lang si Pauleen,” the actress said.

“The person that you see on TV is so different from [the] person that I live with. Nakakatuwa ‘yung pagka-simple niya,” Pauleen said of Vic.

About their age gap, she said, “I got called a lot of names by people I do not know and by people that I know.”

“I’m sure ang dami ring comments na nakakarating sa kaniya, kaya I think it made our relationship stronger because we [are] really in it together,” she added.

