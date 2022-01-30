Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna celebrate six years of marriage

Filipina actress Pauleen Luna shared sweet memories on social media with husband Vic Sotto on six years of their marriage.

Luna and Sotto on Sunday celebrated their 6th year wedding anniversary.

Pauleen dedicated a touching message on Instagram for her husband sharing a photo of the two of them together from one of their travel adventures.

“6 years ago, i married the man i love the most. The start of our relationship was very challenging,” she wrote.

“A lot of people didn’t want us to succeed. People who knew so little about you and me,” she added.

“And boy He had plans for us! At that time where we thought everything was lost, He turned it around. He made is possible. He made it happen. God couldn’t have chosen a better husband for me,” she added. “Everyday (every night and random times in the day) i would thank Him that it is you babe”, she wrote.

Pauleen said the pandemic has proven that they are made for each other and in latter part of her post she expressed her gratitude for her husband.

“Thank you. Thank you for loving me, for letting me be myself, for looking out for me, for giving me a sense of security, for always making me laugh and most of all, for giving me so much respect,” she wrote.

“I know you’re not good with your words but i feel you. Happy 6th anniversary my love! I LOVE YOU!”.

Last November, the couple celebrated a decade of togetherness and Eat Bulaga” hosts Pauleen and Vic tied the knot in 2016.