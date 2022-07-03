Linsay Lohan announces marriage on Instagram

Actress Lindsay Lohan feels that she’s the luckiest woman in the world after marrying her boyfriend Bader Shammas.

Lindsay made the announcement of her marriage on her birthday.

“You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she said.

“I am stunned that vou are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” she added.

Lohan gained popularity after starring in the film ‘Mean Girls’ and in several Disney projects.

Lohan is also set to start in two Netflix movies soon but the online streaming platform has yet to give more details on the project.