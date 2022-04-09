Actress Lindsay Lohan ‘feels at peace’ in Dubai

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has said that she felt at peace in Dubai while being away from prying cameras.

She said living in a country where paparazzi are illegal has been a life-changing experience.

Opening up about her life in Dubai to Vogue as she took part in the publication’s ‘Life in Looks’ video series, Lohan said, “It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm. I think it’s because paparazzi are illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life. “

She added, “It took me moving there to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say ‘no.’ And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”

Lohan, who is engaged to financier Bader Shammas, moved to Dubai in 2014. She travels between the Middle East and her family home in New York, but has not visited her home in Los Angeles for over 10 years.

The 35-year-old actress recently signed a two-movie deal with Netflix.