EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista meets with Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista had the opportunity to meet Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo. Heart shared her photo with the Korean star on her Instagram account when they met at the g Chaumet’s gala dinner in Paris,

“With the lovely @kyo1122. It was such a pleasure attending @chaumetofficial’s gala this evening,” the Kapuso actress wrote.

Heart wore a white thigh-high slit Mark Bumgarner gown while Kyo was in a black ensemble.

RELATED STORY: “Do I deserve a bag?”: Heart Evangelista wows netizens with cooking skills

Some Korean drama fans and celebrities were happy to see the two fashion icons together.

Kyo starred in hit Korean series ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘ Full House’.

Heart also portrayed the role of Kyo in the Pinoy adaptation of the Korean series of ‘Full House’.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lindsay Lohan engaged

Linsay Lohan announces marriage on Instagram

4 hours ago
Sperm Whale Sarangani

Sperm whale found dead in Sarangani waters

4 hours ago
dmw without title

Ople to create a DMW office dedicated to OFW repatriation

5 hours ago
R Kelly

Singer R. Kelly sues Brooklyn jail for putting him on suicide watch

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button