Heart Evangelista meets with Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista had the opportunity to meet Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo. Heart shared her photo with the Korean star on her Instagram account when they met at the g Chaumet’s gala dinner in Paris,

“With the lovely @kyo1122. It was such a pleasure attending @chaumetofficial’s gala this evening,” the Kapuso actress wrote.

Heart wore a white thigh-high slit Mark Bumgarner gown while Kyo was in a black ensemble.

Some Korean drama fans and celebrities were happy to see the two fashion icons together.

Kyo starred in hit Korean series ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and ‘ Full House’.

Heart also portrayed the role of Kyo in the Pinoy adaptation of the Korean series of ‘Full House’.