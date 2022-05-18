“Do I deserve a bag?”: Heart Evangelista wows netizens with cooking skills

Actress Heart Evangelista has stirred a buzz on social media by posting about her cooking skills on Instagram.

Evangelista shared with fans her cooking skills with her husband Gov. Francis “Chiz” Escudero as he helped the actress cook a recipe.

“Needed to ask help from my husband at talagang nakakapagod ‘to [pero] I’m not sure if matatawa ba ako or masi-stress sa situation,” she said.

The couple was making croquettes, forming balls of mashed potatoes with meat fillings inside and Evangelista explained the cooking process while Escudero assisted her.

In the video, it was seen that Escudero tasted the food and the actress asked him a question: “Do I deserve a bag?”

“No,” Escudero answered.

Evangelista is known for her collection of designer bags.