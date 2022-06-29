Baby of Mark Herras, Nicole Donesa becomes dual citizen

One-year old son of GMA stars Mark Herras and Nicole Donesa’s became a dual citizen after getting a passport of the United States.

The actress and former beauty queen shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 28, that their son Mark Fernando now holds dual citizenship.

“Guess who got their Blue Passport? [Corky],” she said. “Thank you God for making Corky’s Dual Citizenship successful.”

The couple loves to call Mark Fernando as “Corky” and he was also seen sleeping in his stroller on his Instagram Stories. “He slept during the whole interview with the consul,” she said.

Corky could apply for dual citizenship as Donesa is a Filipino-American citizen.