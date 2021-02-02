Mark Herras, fiancee welcome their baby boy

Mark Herras and fiancee Nicole Donesa welcomed their first bundle of joy.

They are now proud parents to a baby boy which they named “Corku”, a name they chose even before knowing the baby’s gender.

The actor announced on his Instagram on Monday, Feb. 1, that Donesa had given birth to their child sharing a photo of the newborn with his mom.

It was in September 2020 that the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. This came months after they were engaged in June.

Both of them confirmed that they were in a relationship in August 2019 after starring in the teleserye “Bihag”.

This is Herras’ second child. He had a daughter from a previous relationship. (ES)