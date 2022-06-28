EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo ready to work with ex-BF Zanjoe Marudo

Bea Alonzo says she is willing to work with her ex-boyfriends, excluding one, and is open to do acting projects with her ex-boyfriend and fellow actor Zanjoe Marudo,

In a video posted on Barbie Forteza’s YouTube channel yesterday, June 26, Alonzo responded to fellow actress Forteza’s question on whether or not she is “willing to work with an ex” by saying: “Depende kung sinong ex. Kay Zanjoe OK akong [makipag-work]. Isa lang naman ‘yung ayokong ex.”

“Kami ni [Zanjoe], hindi kami ugly breakup (Zanjoe and I did not have an ugly breakup). Until now we’re friends. It would be disrespectful to our relationship if we ended it badly,” she said.

“If you’re after giving your audience a good performance, it would be helpful. Hindi ako takot sa gano’n (I am not afraid of that) because I know my boundaries as an actor and as a girlfriend to Dom,” she added.

