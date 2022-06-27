Dennis Padilla to son Leon: ‘Miss ko lang kayo’

Actor Dennis Padilla immediately responded to his son Leon Barretto’s open letter in response to the actor’s tirade and accusation that his children did not even greet him on Father’s Day.

Padilla apologized to Leon and said that he is just missing his children.

“I am sorry Leon… Miss ko lang kyo… God bless you more,” Padilla said, posting a photo of him and Leon as a kid.

Leon said he wrote an open letter to his father on social media because this WAs his father’s way of communicating with them. He also said that he is ready to step up and protect his sisters from the accusations of their father.

“It has always been an awkward day for us [because] we never seem to know where we stand with you every year,” he said. “I’ve always envied people who never even have to think twice about greeting their dads a ‘Happy Father’s Day.’” he said.

Leon added that Padilla kept ruining their relationship with him and even said hurtful words to his siblings every time they tried to reconnect.

“For the past 10 years, we have been trying so hard to slowly rebuild the bridge you continuously burn every time you talk about our private matters in your press conferences, interviews and social media. Papa, why does it seem like you enjoy hurting your kids in public?” Leon stated.

“Do you think it does not pain all of us to not feel protected by their own father?,” he added.

Leon also said that Padilla has the power to destroy his children.

“For years I watched my sisters get torn into pieces because of your false narratives and not once did they ever explain their side nor speak negatively about you in the public. As the only man in the family, this is me stepping up to protect my sisters,” the younger Barretto said.

“I want peace, papa. Can you please stop resorting to public shaming when things don’t go your way?” he added.