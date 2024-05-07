ATM 2024: DOT, Megaworld ink milestone agreement to develop Muslim-friendly resort properties in PH

Highlighting the opening of the Philippine Pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) led by Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Megaworld Hotels & Resorts (MHR) Managing Director Cleofe C. Albiso to establish more Muslim-friendly properties in the Philippines.

“Through the signing of this memorandum of agreement, all of the Megaworld properties commit their properties to the Halal- and Muslim-friendly properties, and, in addition to that, they will be our partners in furthering our country brand, Love the Philippines, as well as to ensure the Filipinization of resort properties all over the country,” Secretary Frasco said.

“We know that we are looking forward to our full support and utmost cooperation and making sure that we attract and also create stronger ties in attracting our Muslim brothers and sisters, which we need so much in our country. So, I hope that this MOU is just the start, and we also entice many of our stakeholders to do the same. Secretariat, you have our full commitment, and we look forward to enlivening this partnership,” Albiso replied.

“We are putting forward our full support and utmost cooperation to make sure that we attract and create stronger ties with our Muslim brothers and sisters,” says DOT Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar.

“This MOU signing is a testament to the Department of Tourism’s commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and socially responsible tourism, which is able to meet the needs of any traveler, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters who are a part of that ever-growing market,” she added.

Under the MOU, the DOT will engage MHR as a strategic partner in carrying out initiatives, from country branding, manpower training, product development, and related programs including the 2025 National Accommodation Standards Halal and Muslim-friendly Tourism Standards and Guidelines, Balik Bayani sa Turismo, Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA)-accredited Merchant, and the Filipino Brand of Wellness.

Also present at the MOU signing were Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates, Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver; Philippine Consulate General in Dubai Consul General Marford M. Angeles; OIC-Undersecretary Verna Buensuceso; Assistant Secretary Maria Rica Bueno; Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines Chief Operating Officer, Maria Margarita Nograles; and MHR Head of Hotel Sales and Strategic Partnership, Claire D. Bernabe.

According to the Philippine Halal Industry Development Strategic Plan, the Philippines has received half a million Islamic tourists last year.

The report also showed that the top source of tourists from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Studies show that Middle Eastern travelers have 6.5 times higher spending compared to other travelers worldwide.

Overall, Frasco is optimistic about the Philippines’ tourism and its ties with the UAE region. “All in all, the future of Philippine tourism is promising for this region, especially that we have felt nothing but love from our friends here in the UAE,” she concluded.

Story from Department of Tourism – Philippines.