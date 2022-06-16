Amber Heard rejects rumors of being fired from Aquaman 2

Actress Amber Heard has rejected rumors of being fired from Aquaman 2.

The rumour has been refuted by Heard’s representative that she lost role as Mera in the DC film “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

A source had disclosed that Heard was fired from the upcoming “Aquaman” sequel and was replaced by American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

“The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane,” the actress’ spokesperson said.

The statement was released after gossip site Just Jared claimed that “Warner Bros decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.”

Heard earlier hit headlines due to her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.