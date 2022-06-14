Ruffa Gutierrez on daughters’ reunion with ex-husband: “Worth the wait”

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez said that the reunion of her daughters Venice and Lorin with their father after 15 years was worth it.

Ruffa shared some videos of her daughters with their father, Yilmaz Bektas, spending time with each other in Turkey.

“Trust in God’s perfect timing. It took patience and a whole lot of faith, but everything was worth the wait,” she said.

The actress said that Lorin will also come up with a vlog about the reunion soon.

“The greatest love story of all time is between a father and his daughters. A beautiful and heartwarming reunion after 15 years of being apart,” she wrote as caption in a previous video.

Ruffa and Yilmaz were married in 2007 and later on got anulled in 2012.

In recent interviews, Ruffa admitted that she suffered from abuse from her ex-husband.