Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughters reunite with father after 15 years

The two daughters of actress Ruffa Gutierrez have reunited with their father Yilmaz Bektas after 15 years of not seeing each other.

Ruffa said that sent off her daughters Lorin and Venice to the airport so that they can finally meet their father

In a Tiktok video, Ruffa shared photos of the three hugging each other calling it the ‘greatest love story of all time’.

“The greatest love story of all time is between a father and his daughters. A beautiful and heartwarming reunion after 15 years of being apart,” she wrote as caption.

Ruffa and Yilmaz were married in 2007 and later on got anulled in 2012.

In recent interviews, Ruffa admitted that she suffered from abuse from her ex-husband.

