Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughters to reunite with father in Turkey

The daughters of actress Ruffa Gutierrez will reunite with their father Yilmaz Bektas and his family in Istanbul after 15 long years.

Ruffa Gutierrez has disclosed that her daughters Lorin and Venice Bektas will stay with her ex-husband as she shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, June 8, posting a video compiling all their photos from when they used to live in Turkey.

“After 15 long years apart, a beautiful reunion will finally take place in Istanbul this weekend. #TogetherAgain” she said.

Lorin and Venice reacted with heart emoji and fellow celebrities including Jackie Forster, Vina Morales and Ana Roces also expressed happiness.

Four years after they got married in 2003, Ruffa announced her split from Yilmaz, and returned to Manila from Turkey with their two daughters and their annulment was granted in February 2012, about five years since they separated in 2007.

The actress has since been a single mother to her daughters and has also talked about the abuse she experienced while with her ex-husband while last February Gutierrez described their marriage as “bittersweet journey.”

