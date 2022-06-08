Tickets sold out for Westlife’s February 2023 concert in Manila

Tickets for next year’s Westlife concert in Manila in February 2023 have been sold out.

In a post on Facebook, Westlife thanked the public for outpouring support.

“Wow thank you so much for all your support 💫 You have sold out our show at Araneta Coliseum in 2 days! Keep an eye out for more updates 💛” read the message.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live said this on Tuesday as it shared the update on social media.

RELATED STORY: Westlife plans one-night-only concert in Manila in 2023

The tickets were offered to the public last Saturday via all Ticketnet outlets and prices ranged from Php1,575 for general admission to Php13,650 for VIP with the live concert to be held at the Araneta Coliseum on Feb. 20, 2023 as part of Westlife’s “The Wild Dreams” world tour.

Last time Westlife visited the Philippines and a two-night show was held on July 29 and 30 at the Araneta Coliseum as part of their 20-th anniversary celebration.

The band is known for hits like “Swear It Again”, “If I Let You Go”, “Flying Without Wings”, “I Have a Dream”, “Seasons in the Sun”, “Fool Again”, “Uptown Girl”, “Unbreakable” and “Queen of My Heart”.