LOOK: Dimples Romana shows baby bump in swimsuit

Photo from Instagram: @papaboyetonline

Actress Dimples Romana showed her baby bump in a swimsuit to her social media followers.

The actress is set to welcome baby Elio, her third child with husband Boyet Ahmee and posted pictures in a black one-piece swimsuit.

The pictures were seen on Ahmee’s Instagram page yesterday, June 6.

“You make pregnancy look good. Flexing my Mahal na Reyna (beloved queen) and Baby E,” he said. “Cannot wait to hug and kiss you in a month.”

Romana earlier announced that she was pregnant by showing fans her baby bump on March 18 and also had a gender-reveal party with a baby boy.

The actress also revealed about battling severe anxiety during her pregnancy.

