LOOK: Dimples Romana shows baby bump in swimsuit

Actress Dimples Romana showed her baby bump in a swimsuit to her social media followers.
The actress is set to welcome baby Elio, her third child with husband Boyet Ahmee and posted pictures in a black one-piece swimsuit.
The pictures were seen on Ahmee’s Instagram page yesterday, June 6.
RELATED STORY: LOOK: Dimples Romana expecting third baby
“You make pregnancy look good. Flexing my Mahal na Reyna (beloved queen) and Baby E,” he said. “Cannot wait to hug and kiss you in a month.”
Romana earlier announced that she was pregnant by showing fans her baby bump on March 18 and also had a gender-reveal party with a baby boy.
The actress also revealed about battling severe anxiety during her pregnancy.