Kris Aquino to leave PH for medical treatment

Kris Aquino is set to leave the Philippines any day to seek medical treatment abroad. Aquino said that she might stay in another country for over a year.

The update on her departure was revealed after she greeted Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez on her birthday last April 23.

“Mare sorry if my greeting is late — we leave in a few days and we’ll be gone for more than a year for my medical treatments. Medyo overwhelming,” Aquino said.

Aquino also thanked Velasquez and her husband Ogie Alcasid for consistently checking up on her through her former sidekick and friend Darla Sauler.

“May hinanda akong thank you from our family for you and pareng Ogie. Honestly, I need to ask my sisters if it ever reached you becaused Alvin took care of everything, he’s on leave now because his mom is in the hospital,” Aquino said.

Aquino said that she has been diagnosed with erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer on top of her autoimmune disease.