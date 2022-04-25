EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kris Aquino to leave PH for medical treatment

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Kris Aquino is set to leave the Philippines any day to seek medical treatment abroad. Aquino said that she might stay in another country for over a year.

The update on her departure was revealed after she greeted Asia’s songbird Regine Velasquez on her birthday last April 23.

RELATED STORY: Kris Aquino takes swipe at ex-boyfriend: ‘Huwag niyong iboto yun ha’

“Mare sorry if my greeting is late — we leave in a few days and we’ll be gone for more than a year for my medical treatments. Medyo overwhelming,” Aquino said.

Aquino also thanked Velasquez and her husband Ogie Alcasid for consistently checking up on her through her former sidekick and friend Darla Sauler.

READ ON: Kris Aquino updates fans on her health condition, now weighs 38.5kg

“May hinanda akong thank you from our family for you and pareng Ogie. Honestly, I need to ask my sisters if it ever reached you becaused Alvin took care of everything, he’s on leave now because his mom is in the hospital,” Aquino said.

Aquino said that she has been diagnosed with erosive gastritis and gastric ulcer on top of her autoimmune disease.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 837648824

Sharjah Police catches two trailer thieves within two hours after owner posts video of crime online

3 hours ago
Doc Rommel MC 2

Filipino professor in Dubai pens book on overcoming COVID-19’s challenges for organizations

3 hours ago
Ping Lacson and Tito Sotto

Lacson-Sotto tandem eyes 45-50% of thinking and soft voters, silent majority

4 hours ago
tito sotto 3

Sotto says no offers to withdraw VP bid

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button