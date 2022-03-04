Entertainment

Kris Aquino updates fans on her health condition, now weighs 38.5kg

Kris Aquino updated her fans on social media on her health condition this week.

In a short video on Instagram, Kris shared a clip of her medical procedure while sitting beside with her sons Bimby and Josh.

“1st Xolair injection was a success, meaning kinaya ko the full dose,” Kris said.

Kris also thanked her team of medical professionals including her doctor, nurses and caregivers.

She also thanked her sisters, friends, prayer warriors and sons.

“Thank you for your prayers- supposed to rest this week, then March 13 ang next shot- then after 5 days, praying nothing goes wrong, we finally go abroad & i continue my next doses of Xolair and finally tackle my autoimmune and other important health problems. In case magtatanong kayo, still just 85 pounds (38.5 kg),” Kris said.

“Thank you for being part of my road to wellness & hopefully better quality of life journey w/ me,” she added.

Last February 24, Kris said that she will take a break from social media as she embarks on her journey to recovery.

“Off line po muna ako, baka lang magtaka kayo. Kailangan ko maging rested & as stress free as possible until Sunday kasi may susubukang treatment…praying very hard na kayanin ng katawan, kasi ito yung magiging paraan para maging mas okay ang quality of life ko. 1st dose ito, pero alam ko yung possible risks involved. Please pray for the doctors & nurses na magaalaga sa kin,” she earlier said.

