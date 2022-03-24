Entertainment

Kris Aquino takes swipe at ex-boyfriend: ‘Huwag niyong iboto yun ha’

VPLR Media Bureau

Despite her health condition, Kris Aquino made a rare appearance to personally campaign for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in her home province of Tarlac.

Aquino, who has lost weight due to her autoimmune disease, appeared onstage with both sons, Josh and Bimby. She was also joined by actress Angel Locsin.

She said that this will be her last appearance for now before she leaves and gets medical treatment abroad. She also asked the commitment of Locsin to represent her in other campaign sorties.

But nothing can stop Aquino from lambasting Tarlac City Mayor Cristy Angeles who showed support to Robredo’s rival Bongbong Marcos.

She also told the audience not to vote for her ex-boyfriend who is also in the senate slate of the late dictator’s son.
“‘Di ba yung isa nasa UniTeam?! Yung ex? Oh, huwag niyong iboto yun ha. Sayang ang boto dahil hindi marunong tumupad sa mga ipinangako. Deadma please,” she told a crowd of approximately 50,000 people.

She did not drop names but alluded to senatorial candidate Herbert Bautista.

Aquino said that her doctors allowed her to be on stage for 30 minutes and that she only found out about the Tarlac rally last Tuesday.

