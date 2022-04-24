Harry Roque to Ai-ai Delas Alas: Hindi kayo mawawalan ng prangkisa

Senatorial candidate Harry Roque assured Ai-ai Delas Alas in jest that they will not lose their network franchise following her support to the late dictator’s son and presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.

Roque did not mention any network but it was ABS-CBN which failed to renew their franchise under the Duterte administration.

“Ate Ai, Hindi ka nagkamali ng sinamahang grupo. Hindi mawawala ang iyong prangkisa,” Roque told delas Alas after her dance number.

The Kapuso actress first declared her support to the Marcos-Duterte tandem on April 1.

Ai-ai also slammed a fake online post saying she is supporting Vice President Leni Robredo.

Roque and Ai-ai were at the UniTeam rally in Manila with a crowd estimate of 14,000 on Saturday. Vice President Leni Robredo meantime is in Pasay City with a crowd estimate of 412,000.