LOOK: Ai-ai delas Alas dances in red swimsuit in support of Bongbong Marcos 

Comedienne Ai-ai Delas Alas has shown her support for presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos by dancing in a red swimsuit.

“Ang gulo — kaya makapag 4 KINI na ngalang… baka kahit ilang segundo ng dahil sa video na ito ay matahimik muna panandali ang mundo ng politika… Basta ako BBM SARA meron UNITY,” Ai-ai said in a Tiktok video.

“Hindi ako masyadong makahataw baka sumilip ang 2 goiter ko haha or pag nadapa ako bilang di ako sanay mag-heels sumilip ang flower ko, choose 1 lang kaya chill dance na lang,” she added.

The Kapuso actress first declared her support to the Marcos-Duterte tandem on April 1.

Ai-ai also slammed a fake online post saying she is supporting Vice President Leni Robredo.