WATCH: Filipino actor Xian Lim skydives in Dubai

Actor Xian Lim went skydiving in Dubai and shared his experience on social media.

The actor went on skydiving during a recent trip there and in an Instagram post shared his photos and videos jumping off a plane.

Earlier Xian flew to Dubai to perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Sharing his experiences, he said, “Thank you to my Kapuso family for making this trip possible. This whole experience is full of learnings and it is such a humbling experience to perform in the Dubai Expo 2020 and have the opportunity to raise the Filipino flag sa harapan ng iba’t ibang nationalities!”

Lim posted a video of himself skydiving and his landing at an open field on his Instagram page.

His girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu, said in her reaction, “Grabe! Nainggit ako! Bucket list ko talaga ‘to! Ikaw pa nauna! Congrats Xi, proud of you!”