Entertainment

LOOK: Jessy Mendiola reunites with her dad in Dubai

Photo of Patricia Allyn Manalo Patricia Allyn Manalo6 hours ago

Actress Jessy Mendiola-Manzano documented in a vlog her much-awaited reunion with British-Lebanese father Roger Tawile in Dubai.

Mendiola had been separated from her father for 14 years. It was only until 2017 when they had their first reunion, also in the UAE. They met again in 2019.

On Thursday, March 31, Jessy uploaded a YouTube video showing her Dubai adventure with her husband Luis Manzano, leading to their reunion.

According to Jessy, this was her first time in two years to fly outside the Philippines.

At the beginning of the video, Jessy showed a throwback vlog of June 2021, wherein she and her dad were emotionally talking through a video call since they couldn’t meet physically just yet.

Jessy took to Instagram to show some of her photos with her dad and relatives. She captioned it “My Family” in Arabic.

Photo of Patricia Allyn Manalo Patricia Allyn Manalo6 hours ago
Photo of Patricia Allyn Manalo

Patricia Allyn Manalo

Related Articles

277407115 382468123884253 8622365519420183439 n

Angel Locsin visits Kris Aquino after surprise appearance at campaign sortie

2 days ago
Gary V LA Kakampink

LOOK: Gary Valenciano performs in Leni-Kiko event in Los Angeles

3 days ago
Ruffa Mae Quinto

Ruffa Mae Quinto endorses Bongbong-Sara tandem

3 days ago
Angel Locsin 1

Angel Locsin reaches over 25 million followers on Facebook

4 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button