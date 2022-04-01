LOOK: Jessy Mendiola reunites with her dad in Dubai

Actress Jessy Mendiola-Manzano documented in a vlog her much-awaited reunion with British-Lebanese father Roger Tawile in Dubai.

Mendiola had been separated from her father for 14 years. It was only until 2017 when they had their first reunion, also in the UAE. They met again in 2019.

On Thursday, March 31, Jessy uploaded a YouTube video showing her Dubai adventure with her husband Luis Manzano, leading to their reunion.

According to Jessy, this was her first time in two years to fly outside the Philippines.

At the beginning of the video, Jessy showed a throwback vlog of June 2021, wherein she and her dad were emotionally talking through a video call since they couldn’t meet physically just yet.

Jessy took to Instagram to show some of her photos with her dad and relatives. She captioned it “My Family” in Arabic.