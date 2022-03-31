Angel Locsin visits Kris Aquino after surprise appearance at campaign sortie

Actress Angel Locsin visited her friend Kris Aquino a week after they made an appearance in the grand rally of the Leni-Kiko tandem.

On Tuesday, Locsin shared on Instagram a photo of her beside Aquino, who continues to undergo treatment for her autoimmune condition.

A team of nurses can also be seen posing with them. The actress captioned the photo: “Checking up on this one.”

Despite her health condition, Aquino made a rare appearance at the campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan in her home province of Tarlac last week.

She said that her doctors allowed her to be on stage for 30 minutes and that she only found out about the Tarlac rally last Tuesday.

Aquino said that this will be her last appearance for now before she leaves and gets medical treatment abroad. She also asked the commitment of Locsin to represent her in other campaign sorties.