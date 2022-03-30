LOOK: Gary Valenciano performs in Leni-Kiko event in Los Angeles

Kapamilya singer and Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano has performed for Filipinos in Los Angeles with his hit song ‘Shout 4 Joy’.

The video of Gary V performing in a Leni-Kiko caravan. Gary has expressed his support for the candidacies of Robredo and Pangilinan for the 2022 elections.

In another video, the singer also shared why people should vote for the tandem.

“What a blessing it was to be with everyone. Thank you LA Kakampinks for the sincerity in your words and hearts. God bless the Filipinos in every part of the world. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas,” he said in his social media account.

Gary said last February that it’s his first time to vote and campaign for candidates.

“Ito ang magiging first time ko to vote and I know I’m going to make the right vote,” he said.

The singer said that a public servant who puts faith in God can help Filipinos.

“Naniniwala ako na if you put yourself in the palm of the Lord, he brings you up. And if that happens, kaya niyong iangat ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” the singer said.