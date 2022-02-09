Gary Valenciano to vote for the first time, endorses Leni Robredo, Kiko Pangilinan

OPM icon Gary Valenciano reveals that he will be voting for the 2022 elections for the first time.

Valenciano made this revelation as he urged the public to vote for leaders who put themselves “in the palm of the Lord.”

Valenciano’s message was played during the proclamation rally of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan on February 8.

RELATED STORY: Robredo vows to improve internet connectivity in PH if elected President

“Ito ang magiging first time ko to vote and I know I’m going to make the right vote,” Valenciano said.

The singer said that a public servant who puts faith in God can help Filipinos.

“Naniniwala ako na if you put yourself in the palm of the Lord, he brings you up. And if that happens, kaya niyong iangat ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” Valenciano said.

READ ON: Robredo: Gov’t is the number one violator of labor code for contractual employees

Some Twitter users commend Valenciano’s courage to share that it is not too late to practice your right to vote.

“Gary V is a first-time voter! It’s never too late to make your voice count,” a netizen said.

“First time mangangampanya ni Mr. Gary V. Ibig sabihin, sobrang crucial ng 2022 election at kailangan na n’yang kantahin ang… ‘Take me out of the dark, my Lord, I don’t wanna be there,’” another one added.