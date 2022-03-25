‘Kakampink’ Pokwang unbothered by bashers over support for Leni

Kapuso comedianne Pokwang or Marietta Subong in real life slammed her bashers after she expressed her support on the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo and senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Pokwang said on Twitter that instead of spending their time bashing her, netizens who are supporting other candidates should support the celebrities who is also supporting the other side.

“Bakit kapag kaming mga #Kakampink na artista nag-post ng suporta kay #LeniKiko sa IG, FB at Twitter ang daming mga nag-mamaasim na suporter ng kabila?. Bakit di nyo nalang suportahan mga kapwa ko artista na kaalyado n’yo kesa i-bash nyo kami? They need your support too!,” she said.

After the tweet, some of her fans and followers threatened to unfollow her.

“Gusto ko lang malaman nyong mga nagbabanta mag-unfollow sa ‘kin, go ahead. ‘Di po ako takot mawalan ng followers! Takot akong mawalan ng dangal at karapatan lumaban para sa bayan at para sa ‘king mga anak at magiging apo,” she said.