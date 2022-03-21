EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Ariana Grande, Bretman Rock trend after Leni Robredo-related posts

American pop star Ariana Grande and social media star Bretman Rock trended hours after the campaign rally of Vice President Leni Robredo concluded in Pasig City on Sunday.

Grande shared on her Instagram stories at least two videos of the massive pink crowd during the event while they are singing her hit ‘Break Free’.

“I COULD NOT BELIEVE THIS WAS REAL 🥺🥺🥺🥺,” she captioned the Instagram stories.

“I love you more than words,” she added.

RELATED STORY: Leni Robredo on presidency: The best man for the job is a woman

Meantime, Rock has personally expressed his choice for the country’s next president.

“This statement shook me to the core… My president is a WOMAN,” he wrote with the emoji of the Philippine flag.

Rock was referring to Robredo’s closing statement during the first presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections.

READ ON: ‘We have the momentum’: Vice President Leni Robredo unfazed by latest Pulse Asia ranking

Around 140,000 attended the People’s Rally in Pasig City on Sunday, the biggest show of force to date for Robredo’s presidential bid.

Some celebrities also attended Robredo’s event including Angel Locsin, Donny Pangilinan, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, Julia Barretto, Robi Domingo.

Singers like Ben&Ben and Ebe Dancel also performed during the event

